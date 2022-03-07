March celebrates National Nutrition Month, an annual nutrition education and information campaign from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. With the celebration of nutrition, the second Wednesday in March is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, which highlights the role of dietitians as providers of food and nutrition services. You may have heard of a dietitian, but many do not know the extent of services and education dietitians can provide.
Often dietitians are referred to as nutritionists. What sets dietitians apart is the formal training, education and accreditation process. Dietitians are recognized health professionals who must earn a bachelor’s degree and undergo a supervised practice internship prior to taking a board examination. This means registered dietitians are food and nutrition experts who can translate the science of nutrition into practical solutions for healthy everyday living. They also have special skills in medical decisions related to food and health and are involved in the dietary treatment of many diseases.
Dietitians can work throughout the community in hospitals, schools, fitness centers, the food industry, universities, research centers, private practice — you may even find a dietitian in your favorite local grocery store. Food City has a team of registered dietitians to help provide services and education. The benefit of having a dietitian while shopping is being able to directly connect shoppers with information to improve their health. What better place to provide insight on nutrition than the place where most of our eating decisions start, the grocery store!
These are just a few areas in which a dietitian can provide help:
You struggle to find a way of eating that is sustainable long term.
You may need help managing a chronic disease with diet changes.
Your relationship with food and your body needs to be repaired.
You want help to improve your athletic performance.
You have digestive concerns related to eating.
You may need assistance managing your weight and could benefit from working on behavior changes.
You need help with shopping, meal planning and cooking tips.
Take time this month to explore your habits and consider how a dietitian might be able to help improve your nutrition and health status.