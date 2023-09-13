Food Waste Not

If you have a lot of odds and ends in the fridge, think about making a flexible, inexpensive dish that makes good use of bits and bobs of various foods such as frittatas, stir-fried rice, omelets, quesadillas and soups.

Nobody likes to waste food, especially when grocery prices are high and landfills keep growing. It feels like an imperative to make use of every ingredient we buy (or maybe grow).

But about 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted, according to estimates from the nonprofit Feed America and other sources. That figure includes excess from industry, grocery stores, restaurants and our very own kitchens.





