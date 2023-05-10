Local News Logo

TRI-CITIES — This Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers will present its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers, and the food goes directly to local food banks. Donations from the Tri-Cities are sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Johnson City.

