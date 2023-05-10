TRI-CITIES — This Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers will present its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers, and the food goes directly to local food banks. Donations from the Tri-Cities are sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Johnson City.
Millions of Americans every year are affected by hunger or food insecurity, and a significant portion of them are children, who rely on school breakfast and lunch to get through the day. With school ending soon, this situation could become more dire. Some seniors may also encounter food insecurity, as many live on fixed incomes.
Stamp Out Hunger food drive is hosted in May because of the minimal flow of donations to food banks and pantries during the warmer months. Thanksgiving and Christmas bring in a lot of food, but a large majority of pantries are left empty by spring.
In the 30 years that the food drive has been running, the letter carriers and United States Postal Service have collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food for people in need.
To contribute to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, leave a non-perishable food donation bag by your mailbox this Saturday, May 13, and a letter carrier will pick it up and donate it. The National Association of Letter Carriers thanks you for your effort to end hunger and food insecurity in America.