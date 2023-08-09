It can be easy to feel bombarded by the latest healthy eating trend or buzzworthy ingredient. But good nutrition is about consistently prioritizing healthy foods and beverages. Eating for wellness emphasizes foods that provide nutrients to optimize and improve every function of the body.
Many people recognize the importance of eating enough fruits and vegetables. Despite known benefits, most are still falling short on daily intake recommendations. Adults should be consuming 2½ to 3 servings of vegetables per day and 2 to 2½ servings of fruits each day.
Fruits and vegetables are emphasized because they are high in nutrients and low in calories, sodium, cholesterol and saturated fat, which can negatively impact heart health.
To add more essential nutrients, start with small changes with the overall goal of making half of every meal fruits and vegetables. Try habits like:
Stacking your sandwiches or wraps with veggies like spinach, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cucumbers and peppers. Using a whole-wheat wrap or pita can make it easier to stack more veggies.
Try sliced veggies instead of chips for dipping. Pair with hummus, light dill or ranch dip, or a homemade yogurt dip. Simply use low-fat plain yogurt and add seasonings like onion powder or garlic powder, pepper, dill, basil or turmeric.
Mix cooked, chopped veggies into any starch-based side dish like lasagna, macaroni and cheese, roasted red skin potatoes, rice or mixed-grain dishes.
Mix finely chopped veggies like onions, celery, peppers, carrots, mushrooms or mashed beans into meats like hamburgers, meatballs or meatloaf.
Add a veggie-heavy stir fry to your weekly menu. This can easily be paired with different protein and sauces or seasonings to add variety each week.
Experiment and try to add one new produce pick to your shopping list each time you shop.
When it comes to shopping for fruits and vegetables, include fresh, frozen and canned choices. When shopping shelf-stable items use the Food City Pick Well program to find “better for you” choices with less salt and added sugar, and more essential nutrients.