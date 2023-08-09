It can be easy to feel bombarded by the latest healthy eating trend or buzzworthy ingredient. But good nutrition is about consistently prioritizing healthy foods and beverages. Eating for wellness emphasizes foods that provide nutrients to optimize and improve every function of the body.

Many people recognize the importance of eating enough fruits and vegetables. Despite known benefits, most are still falling short on daily intake recommendations. Adults should be consuming 2½ to 3 servings of vegetables per day and 2 to 2½ servings of fruits each day.

