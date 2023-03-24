Flashes of spring color on the Greenbelt Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spring comes to the Greenbelt Richard Currie Spring comes to the Greenbelt Richard Currie Spring comes to the Greenbelt Richard Currie Spring comes to the Greenbelt Richard Currie Spring comes to the Greenbelt Richard Currie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring has sprung on the Greenbelt in Kingsport, with flashes of natural color along the trail. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR