HILTONS — Five Mile Mountain Road will preform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold.
Five Mile Mountain Road is a Franklin County, Virginia-based bluegrass, old time, and classic country band with an emphasis on music for dancing.
With frontman Billy Hurt sawing the fiddle, Five Mile Mountain Road is known throughout the region for dance tunes and world-class instrumentation.
Seth Boyd (banjo & guitar), Brennen Ernst (guitar & banjo), and Caleb Erikson (upright bass) round out the group’s lineup.
Named after one of Franklin County’s signature rural byways, the group is one of the best up-and-coming bands around. All the members of Five Mile Mountain Road have had experience playing with other well-known bands.
Five Mile Mountain Road has been featured on Song of the Mountains, at the Blueridge Music Center, at Ferrum College and at the Floyd Country Store.
These are just a few of the many venues the group has played. Five Mile Mountain Road has performed several times at the Fold, and several of the members have played the Fold previously with groups like Karl Shiflett and Big Country.
Tickets are available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Carter Family Museum and Carter birthplace cabin are open from 6 until 7:30 p.m. and again at intermission.
Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, drug- and alcohol-free venue. For more information, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.