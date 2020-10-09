Nearly half of all house fires are connected to cooking, so it makes sense that the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
The Kingsport Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote fire safety for the month of October.
The campaign works to educate people about simple but important steps to prevent house fires.
COOKING CAN BE HAZARDOUS
According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of house fires and house fire injuries in the United States. Nearly half of reported house fires started in the kitchen, and two-thirds of cooking fires start with the ignition of food or cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
The Kingsport Fire Department encourages all residents to implement kitchen safety into their routines. “The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” said Public Education Officer Barry Brickey. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
HERE’S HOW TO MAKE IT SAFE
The Kingsport Fire Department offers these safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire not just in October, but all year round. The Fire Department advises home chefs to
• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
• Check cooking food regularly and remain in the home while food is cooking if you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food.
• Use a timer to remind yourself when to take food items out of the stove, oven or microwave.
• Remain alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
The Kingsport Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week/Month campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!,” including school visits and virtual station visits.