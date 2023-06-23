YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has announced the recipients of its 2023 Tribute to Women Awards.
The awards honor the trailblazers who strive to improve the quality of life for women, girls and families in our region.
“The women we celebrate are the best of all of us,” said Anne Godfrey, chair of the Tribute to Women Committee. “They are regional leaders who demonstrate their compassion, intelligence and experience every day. We are honored to celebrate each of them.”
This year, the YWCA introduced new Tribute to Women categories that reflect the many avenues women utilize to effect change in our region. The categories are: Business and Industry; Finance, Health Care; Mission Impact; and STEAM/Education. These categories provide the YWCA an opportunity to highlight a broad array of professional leaders.
Business and Industry: Mary Johnson
Mary Johnson founded Land Partners in 2010, a female-owned real estate company that specializes in commercial real estate across the Eastern United States. A dedicated community servant, Johnson has volunteered for over 50 years, serving more than 20 organizations at the local, state and national levels. Her love for the outdoors inspired her work to secure $12 million in funding for the establishment of Rocky Fork State Park in East Tennessee. Her advocacy for women’s rights has been instrumental in helping pass legislation requiring insurance companies to cover post-mastectomy reconstructive surgeries for breast cancer survivors as well as legislation criminalizing the act of stalking. She is a strong advocate for empowering women.
Finance: Jennifer Owen
Jennifer Owen is known for her attention to detail, positive attitude and excellent customer service skills. In less than five years, she has climbed the ladder of success from senior commercial loan officer to her most recent leadership position, senior vice president and market president for Appalachian High-lands at Truist Bank. She is a graduate of Leader-ship Kingsport and a past recipient of 40 Under Forty. Her dedication to empowering others is reflected in her role as a mentor and her commitment to community service. Owen serves the community through numerous committee and chair positions including YWCA, United Way, Northeast State Commu-nity College and The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.
Health Care: Dr. Michelle Durham
Dr. Michelle Durham, clinical director of audiology at Bristol Regional Speech & Hearing Center, is widely respected for her exceptional leadership skills and tireless advocacy for patients. Her high standards inspire co-workers to strive for success, and her transparent communication style fosters an environment of trust and open dialogue. Durham’s visionary leadership keeps the organization at the forefront of its field, while her tireless work securing insurance coverage for services delivered has earned her admiration from colleagues and patients alike. She takes special joy in seeing hearing-impaired babies and children becoming able to hear out of both ears for the first time. Durham continually looks for ways to improve speech and hearing services in the region, and her leadership is a testament to her dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.
Mission Impact: Vanessa Bennett
Vanessa Bennett showcases the power of dedication and hard work. Bennett is a leader at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion — she has a heart that believes in dignity for all. As the current chief operating officer and former executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, her passion for community service and humanitarian initiatives is evident in her innovative approach to developing new programs, events and celebrations that benefit Kingsport. She has been instrumental in the organization and success of Healthy Kingsport, SAFE Spaces and Project HOPE, and she is one of this year’s Juneteenth Festival leaders in Downtown Kingsport. Bennett ’s unique ability to develop fresh ideas is a critical factor in the success of these initiatives.
STEAM/Education: Donna Henry
Donna Price Henry made history in 2013 when she became the first female chancellor at University of Virginia’s College at Wise. With a wealth of experience in higher education, Henry is widely recognized as a leader among her peers and is a staunch advocate for STEM-H. Her expertise has made her a sought-after voice on various boards, councils and panels at conferences across the commonwealth. Henry has dedicated herself to equality, diversity and inclusion, creating the college’s first office specifically devoted to that mission. She has worked to increase diversity among her cabinet and senior administrators. Her efforts have brought forth new concepts and understanding that benefit the world and all those who live in it.