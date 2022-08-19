LIFE-PETS-DOGS-SEPARATION-ANXIETY-DMT

In their first few months of life, dogs need socialization around other dogs and people, a veterinary behavioral expert says.

 Tatyana Gladskikh

LOS ANGELES — Pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020 gave many people who believed they didn’t have time for pets the push they needed to adopt.

But with many offices haltingly bringing employees back and vacations in full swing, pet owners and people who work with dogs are starting to grapple with animals’ separation anxiety and other problems.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you