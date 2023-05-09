Many pet owners are familiar with their dog’s hyperactivity, also known as the zoomies.
In most instances, the root cause is the lack of a comprehensive education plan on the dog breed, and the dog may need a daily exercise plan more fitted to their breed.
The American Kennel Club offers these tips for owners of hyperactive dogs:
Learn about your breed. For more active breeds, a leash walk doesn’t always do the trick. Try a game of fetch or running games in a fenced-in yard or dog park. If you are traveling or away from home for a long stretch of time, doggie day care might be the best option for your pup.
Ensure enough daily exercise. It’s important to make a daily exercise plan for your dog and keep to it. This will ensure your dog receives consistent mental and physical stimulation, and they will appreciate the routine.
Practical skills are important too. Once you know the exercise needs of your dog have been met, you can also teach practical skills to help your dog calm down; skills like sit, down and stay. If you find that your dog is excitable and hyperactive when company visits, the command of “down-stay” can be helpful in managing your dog’s energy.
Provide a job for your dog. Dogs, especially active and intelligent breeds, can benefit greatly from regularly doing an activity involving both physical exercise and mental stimulation. AKC performance events like field work, lure coursing, herding and dock diving are perfect for canine athletes, whereas obedience, agility and rally are fantastic for the dog that needs both physical and mental exercise.
Remember vet checks. If you’ve done your research about the correct amount of exercise for your dog based on their breed and age and put an exercise plan in place and your dog still appears to be overactive, it’s a good idea to set up a veterinary checkup. While it’s true that the root cause of hyperactivity is usually something to do with exercise and activities, there are medical conditions that can cause hyperactivity. It’s good to set up a comprehensive medical exam to rule anything out.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.