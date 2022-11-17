The joys of the holiday season mean festive celebrations, spending time with loved ones, and plenty of delicious food. How does one strike a balance between maintaining health and still enjoying favorite holiday traditions? Give opportunity to new traditions by trying a few techniques to eat smart and focus on wellness this holiday season.
Embrace all foods and avoid an all-or-nothing mindset. Replace an all-or-nothing approach with the mindset to focus on nutrient-rich foods first. Add more fiber, lean protein and healthy fats and enjoy indulgent choices in moderation. By giving permission to savor and enjoy holiday favorites, it is often easier to consume a portion and maintain balance.
If attending a holiday gathering, offer to bring a dish or two. Prioritize preparing dishes that add color from fruits and vegetables. For a simple option, try a large fruit or vegetable platter. You can elevate this pair with a homemade dip or transfer to a festive holiday platter. This high-fiber, nutrient-rich option is great for snacking and perfect for parties, with no preparation required.
For a traditional sit-down dinner, try roasted vegetables. Winter is full of fresh produce like winter squash, kale, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, pears and pomegranate. Couple in-season produce with olive oil and add warming spice blends like clove, cinnamon or nutmeg. Roast in the oven to achieve a rich, savory dish.
Trying to improve eating habits does not mean changing every item on the table. A few small tweaks can offer balance. When making baked goods, use fruit puree — like unsweetened applesauce — in place of oil. The fruit adds flavor, moisture and tenderness to baked goods. Dips and side dishes can be lightened up by using fat-free milk, yogurt, sour cream or cream cheese. Use these in place of the whole-fat products. It's an easy way to reduce calories without compromising taste.
Remember, the holidays are a time to enjoy friends and family and still have some delicious food. Focus on small habits you can maintain throughout the holiday season, like hydration, staying active or adding one nourishing food to your plate.