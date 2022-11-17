The joys of the holiday season mean festive celebrations, spending time with loved ones, and plenty of delicious food. How does one strike a balance between maintaining health and still enjoying favorite holiday traditions? Give opportunity to new traditions by trying a few techniques to eat smart and focus on wellness this holiday season.

Embrace all foods and avoid an all-or-nothing mindset. Replace an all-or-nothing approach with the mindset to focus on nutrient-rich foods first. Add more fiber, lean protein and healthy fats and enjoy indulgent choices in moderation. By giving permission to savor and enjoy holiday favorites, it is often easier to consume a portion and maintain balance.

