ROGERSVILLE— The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA will partner with Truist and City Year-Care Force to update and renovate the Brighter Horizons Youth Center as part of a beautification and personal finance event.
More than 40 staff and volunteers will come together on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to paint the building’s exterior, build planters and benches, paint murals and deliver age-appropriate personal finance curriculum.
“When the YMCA acquired this facility almost two years ago, it was in desperate need of some ‘TLC,’” said Shari Mefford, Director of the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center. “YMCA staff and community members worked tirelessly to transform the inside of the facility to make it what it is now. They painted rooms, built shelves, installed new flooring, updated electrical and plumbing and added a commercial-grade kitchen for prepping and delivering meals to kids in our area. Updating the outside of the facility with a fresh coat of paint, bright colors and murals is exactly what we need to really stand out in this community.”
The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center provides weekly services to middle school students as well as family workshops, summer programming and family engagement events.
Conversations between Brighter Horizons Youth Center and Truist staff inspired the partnership.
“We’re so thrilled to be joining the YMCA and City Year-Care Force today to beautify the club and deliver financial education curriculum to residents of the Rogersville community,” said Angela Conner, Truist community development manager. “Truist is committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities and working alongside our partners helps us to bring our purpose to life and support the unique goals of the communities we serve.”
City Year-Care Force has managed 110,000 volunteers in 800 events generating 560,000 community service hours, since its inception in 2001.
“City Year is proud to serve alongside our national partner, Truist, to transform the exterior of the YMCA's Brighter Horizons building in Rogersville, Tennessee,” said Ted Marquis, vice president of City Year. “Our partnership with the Kingsport YMCA is a great example of how our partnership with Truist allows us to ensure that students have access to the relationships, supports, and learning environments to realize their full potential.”
Families in the area are invited to visit the center at 4 p.m. for a personal finance activity, facility tour, engage with staff, volunteers and community leaders and learn more about what the Brighter Horizons Youth Center offers.
“We are incredibly thankful for the support from the Rogersville community with the facility and grateful that partners like Truist and City Year-Care Force believe so strongly in our mission of strengthening communities,” said KC Bittle, CEO/president of the Kingsport Family YMCA. “It is the mission of the YMCA and Brighter Horizons to provide quality programs, services, and resources that improve the well-being of all families and influence future generations.”