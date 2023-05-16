ROGERSVILLE— The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA will partner with Truist and City Year-Care Force to update and renovate the Brighter Horizons Youth Center as part of a beautification and personal finance event.

More than 40 staff and volunteers will come together on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to paint the building’s exterior, build planters and benches, paint murals and deliver age-appropriate personal finance curriculum.

