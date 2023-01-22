ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year.
The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
The workshop is open to the community at no cost and is hosted through the YMCA’s Y on Wheels program, which is funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant.
YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center Director Shari Mefford said the organization wants to benefit the community as a whole, not just the kids.
“We want the Rogersville residents to understand that the YMCA is here to help and wants to make a difference in their community,” Mefford said. “Through these workshops, parents and families can see the renovated youth center, learn a new skill, meet other members of their community and get themselves and their kids plugged into what the youth center has to offer.”
Attendees will be asked what classes they would like to see offered, what information would be helpful to them and how the center can improve its services.
A meal will also be provided to those attending the workshop on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which opened in August 2022, will also host an open house on Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It is open to the community, and food will be provided.