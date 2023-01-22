Brighter Horizons Youth Center
TESSA WORLEY

ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year.

The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.

For more information about the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center, visit ymcakpt.org/brighterhorizons.

