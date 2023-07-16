As a part of learning about journalism and what reporters do, The YMCA Brighter Horizon’s Youth Center Summer Camp students participated in a writing activity. They wrote about their favorite part of summer.
ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizon’s Youth Center Summer Camp exposes children to many activities, including career week, where they learn about different professions from different agencies and businesses.
The YMCA Brighter Horizon’s Youth Center Summer Camp is a fun, dynamic and engaging summer program for students in grades fifth through ninth.
During their summer program, the YMCA invited several people to speak to students during their career week, including the police department, medical professionals and the Kingsport Times News.
As a part of learning about journalism and what reporters do, students participated in a writing activity. They wrote about their favorite part of summer. Some answers included pools, sports, staying up, not going to school, camping, going to the beach and sleeping.
One student, Dillon Walls, 10, said summer gives him more time to crochet.
Another student, Rhianne Hoffman, said she enjoys being outside more and talking to her friends. She also enjoys visiting Dollywood and trying new foods.
Lily Brennan, an eighth grader at Rogersville City School, said she enjoys silence in the summertime because it gives her clarity, especially when times are hard.
“My favorite part of summer is the silence,” Brennan stated. “I like to close my eyes, breathe and listen. I love the feeling of clarity after. Honestly, my summer was packed [full of fun] things, but my uncle ended up having a stroke two weeks ago. So, my aunt has been sleeping at the hospital since then. Me and my mom have been watching all three kids for my aunt, but when I find silence, I use it. I remind myself I still can find clarity, even in situations like these.”
Another student, Avalon Stephens, 13, said she enjoys being in nature during summertime and spending time with family. She has faced some hardships in life and finds peace in her room.
“Summer is nice, with the sun and the warmth, hanging with loved ones and friends,” Stephens stated. “Running through the woods and fields swimming through the warm water, I love all these things, but I also love my room. My room brings me such peace. I struggle through many things, but being alone with myself feels like the meaning of peace to me. I’ve lost many things through the years, but at least I’ve never lost myself, and if I ever did, I always find myself again. The sound of birds singing with the water streams are nice, and I always have those things and my loved ones to help me find myself when I’m too tired too.”