LIFE-HEALTH-RABIES-DMT

Rabies is rare in pets and livestock because most are vaccinated against the disease, but wild animals are a different story. The wild animals that most commonly carry rabies in the United States are raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes.

 Marlene Greene/Dreamstime/TNS

Cases of North Carolinians being bitten by rabid foxes this summer have raised concerns about the risk of rabies and other health concerns associated with animal bites.

Although rabies is rare in humans in the United States, according to experts, there are still things to watch out for and steps you should take if you’re bitten by an animal, especially a wild animal.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video