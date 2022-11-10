Why it's important to stretch throughout your workday By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS) Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Whether you’re working in an office or from home, you should take breaks every 30-45 minutes throughout your day to perform some simple stretches. Dreamstime/TNS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sedentary behavior, including sitting for long periods of time, can contribute to adverse health effects, including something referred to as “sitting disease.”Dani Johnson, a wellness physical therapist with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, explains how to integrate more movement into your daily life.Whether you’re working in an office or from home, Johnson suggests taking breaks every 30-45 minutes throughout your day to perform some simple stretches.“Our bodies can get stiff. You know, we’re always kind of in this hunched-over position when we’re at our desks and working, so we really want to open up our chest,” said Johnson.“One way to do that is just by doing some simple shoulder rolls, so just bringing the shoulders back and down,” Johnson added. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports “Another really great activity you can do using a wall is just coming to the wall, putting the back of your hands up on the wall, and just sliding your hands up and down nice and slow,” Johnson said.Don’t worry if you don’t have access to gym equipment. Johnson said your desk can be a great exercise tool.“Simply by putting your hands on the desk and stretching out, so you’re moving your bottom back, bringing your arms forward,” Johnson said.Whether you try these stretches or take a break to go for a walk, all movement counts.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dani Johnson Anatomy Medicine Work Mayo Clinic Desk Hand Stretch Behavior Shoulder Arm Recommended for you ON AIR