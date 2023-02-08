LIFE-HEALTH-EAR-INFECTIONS-DMT

Middle ear infections, which are the most common ear infections, are caused by a bacterium or virus that infects fluid that builds up in the middle ear.

 Ron Sumners/Dreamstime/TNS

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My 4-year-old daughter already has had three ear infections this winter. When she isn’t feeling well, our entire family is miserable. The pediatrician says she may continue to get more infections, and it is just her body. Why do some kids get ear infections so easily? And is there anything I can do to prevent the infections and help her feel better faster?

ANSWER: Our ears — home to the smallest bones in the body — are amazing organs. They help us hear and experience the world. They also help maintain balance. They are self-cleaning, and the outer part of the ear never stops growing. Yet, as your family has discovered, ear infections can cause pain and discomfort.

