According to USA Cabinet Store Kitchen & Bath Design Center, the typical kitchen remodel project takes anywhere from three to six months to complete. A larger kitchen remodel can take even longer — sometimes more than a year. Smart Remodeling LLC counters with an estimate of six to nine weeks for the average kitchen remodel, with larger kitchens and more complex projects often taking 10 to 12 weeks.

The estimates may vary quite a bit, but either way, kitchen remodels are notoriously lengthy projects. Atlanta-based Terra-cotta Design Build owner Ili Hidalgo-Nilsson explained to HGTV that it all depends on the scope and details of the renovation.

