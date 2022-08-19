religion column

Why are class reunions more popular than “parent-teacher” conferences? Why do incumbents (even incompetent ones) stand a greater chance of getting reelected? How come reruns on TV remain popular? It’s why you settle for mediocrity/tolerate abuse in relationships and how you get your feet out of bed, drudging your way to work at a job that’s draining your soul.

It’s the same reason we retell stories of yesteryear instead of talking about our plans for tomorrow — we’d rather suffer through the present, enjoying the past instead of embracing the future. It’s that simple.

