Why are class reunions more popular than “parent-teacher” conferences? Why do incumbents (even incompetent ones) stand a greater chance of getting reelected? How come reruns on TV remain popular? It’s why you settle for mediocrity/tolerate abuse in relationships and how you get your feet out of bed, drudging your way to work at a job that’s draining your soul.
It’s the same reason we retell stories of yesteryear instead of talking about our plans for tomorrow — we’d rather suffer through the present, enjoying the past instead of embracing the future. It’s that simple.
Who among us can navigate the chaos safely? Most church people believe it’s better to wear an ugly sweater than it is to risk catching a chill. This problem of being trapped in the past isn’t new for believers, as Solomon wrote, “Say not, ‘Why were the former days better than these?’ For it is not from wisdom that you ask this.” (Eccl 7:10)
Why do we waste so much time contentedly lingering in the past? The less excited we are about our future, the more enchanted we become with our past. People obsess over the past when they aren’t optimistic about the future.
Nostalgia is addictive and engaging because it gives us what we want most, a sense of security — “a bird in the hand” you know, those two plump ones in the bush, forget it.
The insecurity from life’s uncertainties, facing the unknown, causes many to cling even tighter to their past, grasping onto that which is known. It’s an easy trap to fall into, but a hard one to crawl out of. The past is relaxing and reassuring because nostalgia blunts the rough edges of our mistakes. Nostalgia lures us into reliving our “glory days” as if the past was only filled with pleasant memories. Nostalgia helps us feel better, just like the way rereading a favorite book does.
Why do we tolerate a less-than-ideal present and hold to a long-gone past? Our deepest desire is stability. We crave confidence. We are constantly seeking a sense of security. We want reassurance more than anything. The past is settled. It’s the future that’s unsettling.
There are a few risk-takers, adventurers and change agents left in the world. When they land in your pulpit, they probably won’t last long. The old guard will soon run them off, chasing them away to who knows where. These outliers aren’t interested in safety like the vast majority of the rest. We might hate our present situation, but we really resent people who are open to change and who are brave enough to embrace the mysterious unknowns of life.
We resist recognizing our limitations to our own detriment. That being, a detrimental denial that we are not in control. Only God is in control, and that is terrifying for many people.
Ultimately, as foolish as the opiate nostalgia is, it’s a more powerful influence than discomfort/dissatisfaction because it comes down to where we place our trust. The pain of the here and now can’t motivate us to improve if we don’t trust there’s a better future in store for us. We can manipulate the past, reshape our memories and revel in the warm feelings of nostalgia easier than we can trust in a God whom we can’t see. But then again, Jesus didn’t call us to live an easy life, did He?