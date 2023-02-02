LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-GET

By the end of each ‘Property Brothers’ episode, the clients recount all the things they love about the house, including things they didn’t know they’d love. I find this happens a lot in dating, too.

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery Inc./TNS

If you’ve ever watched “Property Brothers” on HGTV, you know they do a similar schtick with each client before choosing a house to renovate. Clients typically have a long list of very specific requirements for their dream house: two-car garage, swimming pool, marble countertops, you name it.

Then the clients share their budget. This number always seems a little low for what the client is looking for, and the Property Brothers know that, too. The first house the client visits is always their dream house, with everything they could want and more … until they hear the price. The house is always way overbudget. It’s impossible for the client to get everything they want on their long list of “requirements.”

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Find out more at alittlenudge.com.