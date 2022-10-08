I’m so grateful for my church family’s prayers, texts and help this past week in cleaning up our totally flooded house from Ian. Unsolicited church members provided squeegees, fans, food/water and hugs. Others came to work. This kind of church is what Jesus had in mind — one that loves and helps their neighbors willingly.
Conversely, America portrays the good life as being served by others and having your every whim fulfilled. Our secular society encourages attitudes of entitlement and greed. Most of our government leaders are self-serving, rule underhandedly, and live extravagantly at the taxpayers’ expense. Lawmakers exploit their power and force others to conform to their rationalizations of right and wrong.
Jesus took everything the world considered important and turned it upside down. He said the first will be last and the last will be first. If you want to become the greatest, then you must become the least. Jesus informed us that, “even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45).
God isn’t impressed with the things that the world is impressed with — wealth, power and a life of luxury. Instead, He’s attentive to the bent knee, bowed head, broken heart and humble spirit. The Lord didn’t tell us to live the life of the rich and famous where people serve us and satisfy our every desire. Instead, followers of Christ are called to serve the Lord and other people. Paul referred to himself and Timothy as “servants of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:1).
In biblical days, wearing sandals and walking on dusty roads produced dirty feet. When entering a home, it was customary for a slave or servant to wash the guests’ feet. Any of the 12 disciples could have offered to do that menial task when they entered the upper room for the Last Supper, but no one volunteered for the job. Nobody wanted to be perceived as least valued, particularly when the disciples had been disputing among themselves who was the greatest.
To personalize a lesson in humility and love, Jesus took off his outer clothing and wrapped a towel around His waist. After pouring water into a basin, He washed and dried the feet of His disciples (John 13:1-17). Perhaps guilt filled the room as the status-seeking disciples realized the Son of God was washing their dirty feet. Afterward, Jesus instructed them to serve one another as He had exemplified. Jesus proclaimed that we will be blessed if we humble ourselves and put others first.
Furthermore, we shouldn’t be overly concerned with whom we serve. Jesus sat at that table with people who would deny, betray and abandon Him within the next 24 hours. He knew exactly what everyone was going to do, and He still served them. Likewise, we’re to humble ourselves and forgive those who offend us.
Loving the Lord with gratitude for all He’s done for us makes it possible to humble ourselves and serve others. Without self-promotion or seeking glory for ourselves, we’re to follow Jesus Christ’s example. “Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God” (Ephesians 5:1-2).
A life of spiritual service often goes unnoticed and unappreciated by the world, but God notices and rewards. The Lord knows our hearts and thoughts, and the motivation behind our activities. Therefore, we’re encouraged to serve all people, including those who can do nothing for us in return. Jesus said that in serving others, whatever you do for the least of people, you do for Him (Matthew 25:40).
David and Paul wrote, “Surely you will reward each person according to what he has done” and “God will give to each person according to what he has done” (Psalm 62:12; Romans 2:6).
Serve wholeheartedly because the Lord rewards every person for whatever good he/she does (Matthew 16:27; Ephesians 6:7-8).
Is your ambition to be served or to serve others? How do you demonstrate your love for the Lord?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.