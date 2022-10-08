religion column

I’m so grateful for my church family’s prayers, texts and help this past week in cleaning up our totally flooded house from Ian. Unsolicited church members provided squeegees, fans, food/water and hugs. Others came to work. This kind of church is what Jesus had in mind — one that loves and helps their neighbors willingly.

Conversely, America portrays the good life as being served by others and having your every whim fulfilled. Our secular society encourages attitudes of entitlement and greed. Most of our government leaders are self-serving, rule underhandedly, and live extravagantly at the taxpayers’ expense. Lawmakers exploit their power and force others to conform to their rationalizations of right and wrong.

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.