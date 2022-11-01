LIFE-PETS-SOLDIERS-FOSTERHOMES-VP

After being apart for over a year, Petty Officer 2nd Class Myesha Harris is reunited with her French bulldog Nipsey.

 Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

NORFOLK, Va. — Thirteen months ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Myesha Harris said goodbye to her little French bulldog as she prepared to deploy on the USS Harry S. Truman.

When she returned to pick him up last Saturday from a foster home, the stocky pup with blond-colored fur ran to Harris, stood on his back legs and snuggled against her neck as she bent down to greet him.

