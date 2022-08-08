080822angiehyche

Where should you put items that are in transition from your home to someplace else? Examples could include a book that needs to be taken back to the library, a store purchase needing to be exchanged, or an umbrella that you keep in the car.

 Angie Hyche

I have no doubt that I’m much more obsessive than most people when it comes to making sure everything in my home is in the ideal location. “A place for everything and everything in its place” could be one of my personal mantras. Finding “homes” for commonly used items like silverware, socks or soap isn’t too difficult.

But what about items that are in transition from your home to someplace else? Examples could include a book that needs to be taken back to the library, a store purchase needing to be exchanged, or an umbrella that you usually keep in the car. You might be tempted to put them inside a drawer or cabinet so you don’t have to look at them. But then they’ll get forgotten!

Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer and the owner of Shipshape Solutions. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” is available on Amazon. She loves to hear from readers! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.

