KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices.
The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices.
The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
Grammatikis said he opened the restaurant because that’s what he knew how to do after working in other restaurants for 45 years.
The Fisherman’s Dock specializes in seafood dishes like crab legs, fried oysters and fried fish. Also, almost every meal comes with freshly made hush puppies.
Grammatikis said The Fisherman’s Dock is unique because everything is made in-house, including the coleslaw, hush puppies, and all the different types of seafood they offer.
He said customers continue to return because they deliver with “quality, quantity and good prices.”
We asked Tim the following questions:
A: 25 years
A: Freshly fried and broiled seafood and our hush puppies. Everything is hand-breaded and made in-house fresh daily.
A: Grew up in the kitchen.
A: Friendly staff, clean restaurant.
A: No
A: Our product is fresh and homemade. The owners do all of the cooking themselves.
A: The advantages are that it’s close to the interstate. Disadvantage-wise it can be a bit of a drive for people further in town or in the Church Hill area.
A: We don’t change menu items but only change prices as needed. Consistency of the menu and the food is what attracts customers.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.