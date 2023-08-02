Mulligan's Gaming Pub in Johnson City offers traditional homemade Irish food, various games and unique beers.
Mulligan’s Gaming Pub started as Mulligan’s gaming store in Colonial Heights. In 2020, the store decided to move the business to Johnson City and expand it to include a pub. Mulligan’s Gaming Pub is one of the only Irish pubs in the Tri-Cities area.
Mulligan’s owner Sean McCoy said he decided to add the restaurant after he saw people bring food into the store and talking about how nice it would be to drink while gaming.
McCoy said they pride themselves on offering good home-cooked food.
“It's all home-cooked food,” McCoy said. “It's simple food that is filling. That's the whole point. In fact, one of my goals is to go up to a table as they're getting close to the end of their meal and ask them if they're ready for dessert, and if they say we're stuffed, then that means I've done it right.”
Almost all of Mulligan’s food is made fresh in-house. They have Irish staples, including fish and chips, Guinness stew and shepherd’s pie. They also have Guinness beer and other non-domestic brews.
Mulligan's also offers a variety of games, including board games, trading cards, pool, skee ball and darts. Also, throughout the week, they offer live music in the evening.
McCoy said coming to Mulligan's feels similar to going to grandma’s house, and it is an experience you can’t get anywhere else.
We asked him the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: The kitchen opened on July 1st of 2022, and the bar has been open since September 16th of 2022.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: Irish food and drink (fish and chips, shepherd's pie, Guinness and Irish whiskeys).
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: No culinary education for me, the owner, other than time spent in the galley of a U.S. Navy ship. One of my cooks has been to culinary school after his tour with the Air Force. A passion for all of us.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: Home-cooked food, laid-back atmosphere, with plenty of space.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: Sharing recipes is something I do not mind doing while talking to a customer, but not step by step with exact measurements. I wish I had that kind of memory. I will explain the different flavors they are tasting and explain why we make things the way we do.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: Comfort food; many people in the region may have had some sort of it from their parents and/or grandparents. Ongoing work toward as authentic a pub atmosphere as possible.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: Since it is on Main Street of Johnson City, parking can be an adventure. Also other cool restaurants near me also have exciting options to share.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: We were going through a seasonal change, but we hope to move to a static menu as of August 1st, which will feature all of the staples, have a Soup of the Day, Sandwich of the Day and Entree of the Week.