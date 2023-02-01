KINGSPORT — Milly’s Authentic Jamaican Restaurant offers traditional Jamaican dishes packed with flavor.
Milly’s owner and Jamaica native Tedra Bennett opened the restaurant almost two and a half years ago after customers at her family’s barber shop encouraged her to do so.
Prior to opening her brick-and-mortar store at 1120 E. Center St., Bennett sold food out of her own house.
Bennett said her restaurant is unique because it is the only one of its kind in this area, and her food is packed with flavor.
Milly’s has a rotating menu that continuously offers three signature dishes — oxtail, curry goat and jerk chicken — as well as other dishes such as cow’s feet, whole roasted fish and brown stew chicken.
Bennett said her restaurant is authentic because she prepares and serves the food just like they do in her home country.
“The food is cooked exactly as it would be in Jamaica,” Bennett said. “I have not changed what I would do to suit the American taste bud. I don’t change anything to suit what people would be used to. I try to get them out of their comfort zone to accept other countries’ way of doing things.”
Bennett said her food is an ambassador of Jamaican cuisine to those in the area.
“America is a diverse population,” Bennett said. “So you’re not gonna only find any one set of people there, you’re gonna find a lot of people, and we’re in our time and era where globalization is at its peak. So people are traveling to other countries, so I want them to have that real taste so when they get to my country, the food is not strange to them.”
Bennett said the food at Milly’s is made from scratch, with some dishes taking five hours to prepare.
We asked Bennett the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Milly’s has been in operation for two years and seven months.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: The specialties would be oxtail, curry goat and jerk chicken, beef and chicken patties and our rum cakes. I chose those items because you don’t get them anywhere else, and if you do, they taste different from the others.
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: I did home economics and food and nutrition in high school, and I studied restaurant services at a vocational school in Jamaica. However, the real training comes from my grandmother — learning to cook at home. It is customary in Jamaica for all young ladies to know how to cook, and this starts at a tender age, so by the time I was 12 years old I was comfortably cooking for my large family.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: My restaurant is appealing to customers because the menu is unique, the quality of the food is good, and the flavors are exciting. They get unusual food and are always able to try new things. While we do have signature items, we also add specials which changes day to day and week to week.
I like to decorate, and we are always having parties or get-togethers, so I am always tweaking the place or changing around the furniture, so it looks different every week.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: I don’t share recipes per se because, honestly, I don’t use recipes, but we will have conversations about how I prepare something and sometimes tell them the items I use.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: My restaurant is a cultured restaurant … when you walk in, you hear reggae/dance hall music. It is a chill atmosphere and very casual. We don’t have a large menu, nor do we have a tangible menu, so it makes the customers look forward to the specials that will be added during that week — whether it be on social media or when they come to dine. The items on our menu are unique and are prepared authentically. The menu is not tweaked to fit the American palette, but instead, the menu seeks to showcase an authentic taste of Jamaica.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: I believe we have a great location right on the front and on the main street. If there is any disadvantage it would be that our parking is in the back and the customers have to walk to the front. However, this has not affected the customers; they comply.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: Our menu changes from day to day and week to week. We do have signature items which are our oxtails, curry goat and jerk chicken, but each day a special or two is being added to the menu. I do this to keep the interest of customers and to give them something to look forward to, also because I don’t want to have a large menu on any one day. Jamaica has many types of foods, and I would like to expose the customers to them, so I add them alongside the signature items for people to try them but still have safe items they are already familiar with in case they don’t like it.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: "The Real Taste of Jamaica" by Enid Donaldson.