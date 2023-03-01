KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Mid City Grill opened around 20 years ago and was purchased a few years ago by Steven Garnett.
"I've actually worked there myself for nearly the entire time the original restaurant was open," Garnett said. "I worked every position in the restaurant almost. I did delivery cooking. I did a little bit of serving myself, delivery driver — pretty much every position that existed within the restaurant."
Garnett said he knew one day somebody would need to take it over from the original owner.
"The thing that I like about Mid City Grill is it just has the best burgers hands down of anywhere," Garnett said. "I've spent some time on the West Coast. The whole time I tried to find a burger as good as Mid City's, and and I just couldn't."
Garnett said one thing that sets Mid City Grill apart from other burger locations is they hand patty all of the burgers to order.
"We always use fresh ingredients — never frozen — on our burgers," Garnett said.
In addition to a quality product, Garnett believes people come back to the Mid City Grill because they strive to have quality service as well.
And the menu offers more than burgers.
"While we are primarily a burger joint, we do have other items available. Our club sandwich is very popular. We have chicken tenders in our Kingsport location. We also have a very large vegan and vegetarian menu," Garnett said.
"Originally, I suggested to the old owner that we should offer a vegan menu because we already had a decent vegan customer base because of some of the other items we offered," Garnett added.
Garnett said they rolled out some new vegan offerings, and a couple of years after that, he bought the restaurant.
So why choose the Mid City Grill?
"The number one reason why people should come out to Mid City Grill is so they can enjoy the best burger in town in an environment that feels safe and clean," Garnett said.
We asked Garnett the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Around 20 years.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: Burgers, because it's primarily a burger joint.
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: No formal education in culinary, I learned from the former owner and years of experience working in the restaurant I eventually bought. And also some research on my own.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: We strive to make the best burgers around and have good service. We maintain this by training our cooks to make our burgers the Mid City way.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: No.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: We have the best burgers and the best employees that actually care about the business.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: No disadvantage in Johnson City, and in Kingsport the disadvantage is there isn't much business to be had in downtown after 7 p.m.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: Usually around every six months to a year. We will remove items no one buys and try new things in their place.