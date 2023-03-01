KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Mid City Grill opened around 20 years ago and was purchased a few years ago by Steven Garnett.

"I've actually worked there myself for nearly the entire time the original restaurant was open," Garnett said. "I worked every position in the restaurant almost. I did delivery cooking. I did a little bit of serving myself, delivery driver — pretty much every position that existed within the restaurant."

