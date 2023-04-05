KINGSPORT — The Hot Dog Hut in Bloomingdale offers great service and one of the best hot dogs in town.
Hot Dog Hut owner Pam Brewster bought the business from her friend four years ago.
KINGSPORT — The Hot Dog Hut in Bloomingdale offers great service and one of the best hot dogs in town.
Hot Dog Hut owner Pam Brewster bought the business from her friend four years ago.
“Well, it was an existing business of 16 years, and I was looking to own something,” Brewster said. “A friend of mine owned the Hot Dog Hut, and he needed someone to take it over, so he asked me.”
The Hot Dog Hut sells hot dogs, nachos, chicken salad, desserts, baked potatoes, soup beans and cornbread and much more.
Brewster also added fried bologna sandwiches and daily specials, which include meatloaf and chicken and dumplings.
While there are many Hot Dog Huts in the Kingsport area, Brewster says her restaurant is not a connected franchise.
Brewster said people come to Hot Dog Hut for the good quality food and wonderful service.
“We try to be a little more friendlier to the customers and take care of them,” Brewster said. “I think the people that I have working for me have a lot to do with it, but we try to make sure the food is good quality, friendly service and a clean place to eat.”
Brewster said she has the “best dog in town.”
We asked Pam the following questions:
A: 16 years.
A: House-made hot dog chili. Many items include the chili.
A: No formal education. I've been in food service for 36 years.
A: Hot Dog Hut was started here in Kingsport. We strive to continue to serve a great product.
A: We are the "go to" for a "doggone good" hot dog. Small individually owned restaurant.
A: Advantages are: Smaller, easier to maintain. Disadvantages are: Limited seating and not able to provide drive-thru convenience.
A: My location offers daily lunch specials. Those items are the only items that are occasionally changed.
A: Older Better Homes and Gardens.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.