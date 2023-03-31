N2301P32008C

Symptoms of multiple myeloma vary but can include fatigue, bone pain, anemia and frequent infections.

 Metro Creative Connection

Multiple myeloma is a relatively uncommon form of blood cancer that affects less than 1% of the U.S. population, according the American Cancer Society.

March is Myeloma Awareness Month. People younger than 45 rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. And your risk is doubled if you’re African American.

