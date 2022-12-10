KINGSPORT — West Ridge High School junior Jalyn Hilton-Abernathy has drawn the artwork for the annual Christmas card of the Knoxville Ronald McDonald House two years in a row.

However, the cancer survivor and potential future law enforcement officer said she’s not a formal artist. The cards are sold 20 for $10 as an annual fundraiser for the not-for-profit endeavor.

Jalyn Hilton-Abernathy

Jalyn and Judith Hilton-Abernaty

