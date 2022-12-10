West Ridge High School junior Jalyn Hilton-Abernathy has drawn the artwork for the annual Christmas card of the Knoxville Ronald McDonald House for two years in a row. At left is the artwork for the 2021 Christmas card. At right is the art for this year’s card.
KINGSPORT — West Ridge High School junior Jalyn Hilton-Abernathy has drawn the artwork for the annual Christmas card of the Knoxville Ronald McDonald House two years in a row.
However, the cancer survivor and potential future law enforcement officer said she’s not a formal artist. The cards are sold 20 for $10 as an annual fundraiser for the not-for-profit endeavor.
Her family stayed at the Knoxville Ronald McDonald House during her treatment at the hospital.
Jalyn, a resident of the Indian Springs community, is 16 and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, at 14 as a freshman at Sullivan Central High.
In 2021, Central merged into West Ridge with Sullivan North and Sullivan South high schools. She said the new school has many things to offer but that at times it still has the legacies of the distinct cultures of the three schools.
Jalyn is in remission but must return to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville about every three months to check the status of the cancer. Her next checkup will be in February.
“I just like art,” Jalyn said in an interview at her grandmother’s home, where she lives with her sister, Judith; mother, Jennifer Hilton; and grandmother Lynda Hilton. “There wasn’t anybody else to do the card, so I said I’d do it.”
Jalyn said she has had no formal art training or classes but learned some by watching her grandmother do artwork.
The sisters’ father, Johnny Abernathy, died on Nov. 9.
CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Jalyn was diagnosed in January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, when doctors found out a tumor in her leg was bone cancer.
She underwent 29 chemotherapy sessions and eight surgeries, including two cadaver bone procedures before a checkup last month confirmed the cancer was in remission.
“Osteosarcoma does have a tendency to come back,” said her grandmother, known as Mimi.
Jalyn has nine screws and a plate in her leg after the surgery.
GO VOLS
However, her surgery and treatment haven’t prevented her from returning to Knoxville for some Big Orange therapy.
Jalyn and 13-year-old Judith will be guests of the Lady Vols basketball team on Saturday.
Jalyn was a guest at the 2021 UT football game against Vanderbilt, and this year, Jalyn and her sister were guests at another Vols game.
Jalyn got to view a game from a skybox in Neyland Stadium.
The grandmother said the family members were treated as celebrities, with the sisters getting to sit in a special location during the basketball game and announcing the women’s and men’s basketball teams.
She said they also got to be on the field with the football team.
“I’m scared of heights, so that was really not my cup of tea,” Jalyn said.
FUTURE PLANS
The sisters are unsure of their career aspirations, although Jalyn said she likes the criminal justice classes she’s taking at West Ridge.
Because of her condition, this year Jalyn said she won’t be able to do track or cross country but might be able to resume dance.
The two sisters are descendants of the Hilton family that helped develop Indian Springs.
Their paternal great-grandfather, C.T. “Popeye” Hilton, and grandfather, Lynda Hilton’s husband Larry Hilton, built many of the homes and developed subdivisions of Indian Springs and some in the Blountville area.
In addition, the grandmother, who was a Weaver, said her family used to own part of the land where West Ridge High School was built.
By the way, Jalyn was named after a combination of her grandfather’s first name, James, and her grandmother’s first name, Lynda.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities website is knoxrmhc.org. The phone number is (865) 637-7475.