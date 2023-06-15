web only Wells family releases tribute video TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jun 15, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The two-year anniversary of Summer Wells’ disappearance is June 15. Contributed/HCSO Summer Wells Summer Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEECH CREEK — The Summer Wells family released its Hearts Across the Globe Glimmers of Hope tribute video filled with tributes to Summer from around the world. The video serves a virtual-style vigil and a way for the community to express its thoughts. It was published on the second anniversary of Summer's disappearance.Five-year-old Summer was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021. She would now be seven-years-old.To view the video visit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld2Oh_QzJfo. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Publishing Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Wells family releases tribute video Thursday marks the two year anniversary of Summer Wells' disappearance Northeast State sets virtual Tennessee Reconnect summer meetings Kingsport school board buys Chromebooks, approves Sevier Middle gym floor change order Fee increases coming to services across Kingsport Rhododendron in bloom on the Roan, Rhododendron Festivals for this weekend ON AIR Local Events