LIFE-QUICKFIX-MCT

Sheet-Pan Sesame Salmon with Asparagus and New Potatoes. 

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Here’s an easy dinner to welcome spring. Wild salmon season is starting now. For this easy dinner, I added fresh asparagus and new potatoes to complete the meal.

Little, sweet creamer potatoes or new potatoes are a spring crop. They have a short season, from April to June. Look for the very small ones, about 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter, which don’t need a lot of cooking. You can use red or yellow potatoes instead. Cut them into 3/4-inch pieces.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you