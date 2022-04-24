The changing situation in Ukraine is hard to keep track of, such is the nature of war, but many people want to understand this unprecedented war. But in order to understand this current war, one must understand the history of the region, as well as the reasons for war and possible outcomes.
The invasion began a few weeks ago, but contrary to many projections the Ukrainian military has held out against the Russian onslaught and seemingly has blunted the spear of the Russian advance with the war in a deadlock and with Russian advances only controlling small provinces near the eastern Russian border, breakouts near the Russian-controlled Crimea, and advances from the northern Russian ally Belarus in close to the Ukrainian capital Kiev. But as of now that is how far Russia has come.
But why is this war being fought? Why does Russia want to annex Ukraine? What should the West do to preserve peace?
Well to understand the reasons for this war we need to understand the history of the region, and more specifically the shared history of Ukraine and Russia. The earliest civilization in the region that could be considered Eastern Slavic was the nation known as the Kievan Rus, a collection of feudal kingdoms that swore allegiance to the city of Kiev. Eventually this coalition adopted Orthodox Christianity from the Eastern Roman or Byzantine Empire, and Eastern Orthodox is still the dominant religion in the region today.
This feudal alliance did not last as the Kievan Rus was subsumed into the Mongol Empire in its relentless wave west; later when the Mongol Empire began to break apart the Khanate that formed across much of modern southern Russia was known as the Golden Horde, whilst the areas of Ukraine fell under the influence of Lithuania. The Golden Horde was defeated however, by the Principality of Moscow which would go on to become Russia when Ivan the Terrible declared himself Tzar or Ceasar emulating the Roman emperors. Meanwhile in Ukraine, Lithuania had united with Poland forming a massive nation known as the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth that stretched from modern Germany all the way to Crimea. Over the centuries wars were fought between Poland-Lithuania and Russia with the commonwealth slowly losing ground to the Russians until under the reign of Cathrine the Great Poland was partitioned by Russia, Austria and Prussia (northern German kingdom) and Poland was fully annexed with the territories of modern Ukraine going to Russia.
Ukraine would remain part of Russia all the way up until the First World War when after Russia’s collapse the Soviet Union signed the Brest-Litovsk Treaty with Germany, which among other terms granted the independence of a Ukrainian state, but this was nominally a German puppet and was quickly annexed by the Soviets after the end of the war. During World War II the Germans also set up a puppet government in Ukraine during their invasion of the Soviet Union but by 1945 the war had ended and Ukraine was once again part of the Soviet Union. This would remain the case all the way up until 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed and the new Russian President Boris Yeltsin granted independence to the Soviet republics outside of Russia, including Ukraine.
Recently, however, the current Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun to break the promise of independence for the former Soviet republics, annexing Crimea from Ukraine, and forming a puppet state out of Belarus, and now the Russians have launched their war of annexation against Ukraine.
Though Putin claims that this war is to fight against right-wing extremist fighters in Ukraine, and though there have been groups in Ukraine of this nature, they have not been active for years.
It is far more likely, however, that Putin wishes to reclaim what he sees as “lost Russian territory” and force Russia’s historical claim to Ukraine. Why now of all times is unknown, but it has sparked outrage in the international community, resulting in sanctions and great economic pressure on Russia. Direct war between Russia and the West has not occurred yet because Ukraine is not part of any formal alliance with the Western powers like NATO or the E.U.
Currently the Russians occupy a few Eastern Ukrainian provinces near the Russian border, as well as Crimea to the south and have made headway from Belarus toward the Ukrainian capital Kiev. As of now, however, their advance seems to have stalled and a deadlock has set in since the Ukrainians seemingly have not made any real counterattacks, instead fighting the Russians with small-scale attacks where the Russian advantage in numbers will not matter.
Should the West intervene? A war with a powerful nuclear- capable nation like Russia is not wanted by the West since a nuclear war would end the world, but the West can still act by sending supplies and volunteers to Ukraine and furthering economic pressure on Russia. As of now whether or not these pressures will deter Russia from its present course is unknown, but it can be hoped that either Putin or perhaps another prominent figure in the Russian hierarchy will see the folly in this war and seek peace.