According to a post on Kingsport's news page, the supposedly haunted tunnel is a nationally recognized urban legend. There are three main tales about the creepy and spooky tunnel.
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?
In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
While the tunnel is located not far from the Kingsport city limits, it is out in the middle of nowhere on a narrow road.
The minute I arrived, I thought, “This place looks creepy.” The narrow tunnel is covered in graffiti, and the road itself is not smooth. As soon as we started to enter, we hit a pothole.
There was shallow, freestanding water on the road.
Prior to visiting Sensabaugh Tunnel, I researched the legends and myths behind it.
Sensabaugh Tunnel was built in the 1920s and was named after the man who owned the land, Edward Sensabaugh.
The first story about the tunnel says that Edward Sensabaugh invited a homeless man into his home as an act of charity. Legend says that the invited guest attempted to steal jewelry from the home, and Edward Sensabaugh confronted him with a gun.
The thief then grabbed Edward Sensabaugh’s daughter and ran out of the house using the baby as a shield. Legend says the thief got away, and the baby drowned in the tunnel.
The second tale about the tunnel says that Edward Sensabaugh went mad, killed his entire family, and discarded their bodies inside the tunnel.
The third and most recognized legend says that Edward Sensabaugh died in the 1950s after reaching old age and that none of his children died as babies.
According to legend, during his later years, Edward Sensabaugh noticed that vandals and teens had started to use the tunnel for their fun, and he was not happy about it.
To prevent this from happening, legend says that Edward Sensabaugh would hide at one end of the tunnel and fill it with an eerie shriek to scare off anyone who was hiding inside.
In addition to the myths and legends, whenever I visit somewhere that is rumored to be haunted, I always try to see what experiences people say they have had so that I can see if I have that same experience.
Many people visiting Sensabaugh Tunnel say they have heard the cries of a baby and the approaching footsteps of Edward Sensabaugh. Others say they have seen a woman’s shadow in their backseat as they drove through the tunnel.
Also, according to legend, if you switch your car off in the middle of the tunnel, it won’t start back up.
I didn’t try switching the car off, but I did listen for sounds. As I drove through the tunnel, I could tell it was definitely a spooky and creepy place and not somewhere I would want to go after dark.
That being said, I didn’t have any paranormal experiences. So I’m not sure if the tunnel is haunted. Still, it is definitely spooky and a good place to visit to get into the Halloween spirit. Just do it during the daylight, or who knows what could happen …