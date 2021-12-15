KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s lesson for a whole local elementary school was Moviegoing 101.
Nearly 300 people from Roosevelt Elementary School, including more than 240 students, converged on the Fort Henry Mall in school buses Tuesday morning to see “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at NGC Cinema.
That might not seem astounding except that Principal Phillip Wright said for some of the kindergarteners through fifth-graders, Tuesday marked their first time in a movie theater.
“We have kids at Roosevelt who have never been to a movie before,” he said.
The Roosevelt BTA (Business Teacher Association) made the trip possible through fundraising. The fundraiser brought in enough money to pay for admissions; gas for five school buses used for transportation; and a popcorn, fruit snack and drink for all 242 students and 39 adults on the trip.
Bennett said a few students were absent, although one showed up at the theater with the help of a parent.
“We expect your very, very, very, very best behavior,” Assistant Principal Misty Keller told a group of students outside the theater, repeating a speech she gave to each group.
Keller and family liaison Marty Meade handed out the concessions trays to the students as they came into the theater. Interventionist Tonya Warner said the students loved the movie and the trip.
NGC held special viewings of the movie just for Roosevelt students, faculty and staff, although two senior citizen mall walkers jokingly tried to look shorter to pass for elementary students.
NEED A STRAW?
Vanessa Bennett is executive director of Operations and Talent Development for the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce.
But on Tuesday morning at the theater she was helping pass out straws to students, one of whom ran up and hugged her when the teacher said Bennett had helped with efforts to get the students there.
The theater trip, which Bennett called a “Christmas experience” for the group, marked the first anniversary of the BTA, which grew out of Project Hope, organized by the chamber. The school doesn’t have a PTA or parent teacher association, so Bennett said the BTA was formed.
The program helps the economically disadvantaged Roosevelt student body through the efforts of local businesses, other groups and the chamber.
The first event for Project Hope was a trip to Knoxville to see the Lady Vols play in December 2018. Last year, the BTA through Project Hope provided a scooter to each Roosevelt student and got Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City to donate helmets.
Because the fundraiser had some extra money after the theater trip was covered, Bennett said the surplus will go early next year toward making racks for the scooters many of the students ride to school.
The five buses began arriving shortly before 9 a.m. for the 9:45 a.m. movie.
The group was split among four screening rooms, including one for special needs students with sensory issues that left lights on and the volume down.
The school also had at least one movie reviewer who gave the show a thumbs-up before the movie began. He’d already seen it.
“This is my second time watching it,” he volunteered to Bennett, who responded, “Is it good?”
He said, “Yes.”
Wright also reported Tuesday afternoon that some third-graders gave the movie a thumbs-up.
