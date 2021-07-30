ROGERSVILLE — Marshal Hopkins calls Rogersville his “mansion” because the entire town is his house.
Hopkins is homeless and spends the night sleeping under bridges, on the streets or anywhere else he can find.
During the daytime, however, he has a sanctuary called the “God’s Blueprints Day Center” on Armstrong Road, where he can go relax, get something to eat, take a shower and get out of the heat.
The God’s Blueprints ministry was founded last year by Mickey Wilcox and Tammy Helton, who have a long history of serving the needy in Rogersville and Hawkins County through ministry and mission work.
Hopkins told the Times News during a visit to the Day Center on Thursday that he is homeless and he keeps getting “the short end of the stick.”
For example, he bought a cell phone on Wed- nesday to trade for a car, and as soon as he left the store the phone got smashed.
“It’s just one thing after another,” Hopkins said. “I paid $400 for a phone. I’m $400 in the hole now. Broke. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
As for the Day Center, Hopkins has nothing but praise. It’s a place where he can go “chill” for a while.
“This place is pretty cool,” he said. “They help you out with a shower. Food. Nice people. I’ve known them forever.”
KTN: Where do you spend the night usually?
Hopkins: “Here and there. I’m struggling with that right now. (The Day Center) lives up to what it is. It’s a good place. We always needed something like this.”
KTN: Have they talked to you about your future and other options you might have?
Hopkins: “A little bit. Every option is like an out-of-town deal or some kind of rehab. I sleep on the streets and stay home. This whole place (Rogersville), I look at it like a mansion. It’s all mine.”
KTN: Where is the best place to spend the night in Rogersville if you’re homeless?
Hopkins: “Array of Hope ain’t bad, but you’ve got to be real clean. Under that (Hugh B. Day) Bridge ain’t too bad, but you’ve got to have a tent.”
Hopkins didn’t know where he was going when he left the Day Center Thursday morning, but his outlook wasn’t optimistic.
“I’m about to go back to gangstering,” he said.
75% of Rogersville’s homeless suffer
addiction
The first big goal of the new God’s Blueprints ministry was to open a Day Center that could provide some much-needed services to Rogersville’s growing homeless population.
Wilcox and Helton achieved that goal in October, and in the initial months saw an average of about 36 unique individual clients monthly, either on a daily or regular basis.
Over the past two months, that number has increased to more than 45 unique individual clients.
Wilcox told the Times News on Thursday that about 75% of Rogersville’s homeless suffer from drug addiction. The other 25% have a variety of other problems.
“It’s families living in vehicles,” Wilcox said. “It’s single mothers fleeing domestic violence. It’s older people whose (Social Security) income is around $700 per month, and they’re living in vehicles. They’re living in tents along the river. So many different places. Abandoned houses. Campers with no water or power.”
The youngest homeless person who uses the Day Center just turned 21. Wilcox said she doesn’t use drugs or alcohol, but she has some mental health issues that prevent her from working.
The Day Center’s oldest client is 68, and he lives in a pickup truck.
“Based on our interviews with them there’s about 150 to 200-plus homeless right here in Rogersville, and over 300 in the county,” Wilcox said.
“Personal cheerleader”
Among the services offered at the Day Center is one shower per day, and the ministry provides them with a clean washcloth, a towel and a bag of toiletries that they can store at the center.
There’s also a computer they can use to do job searches or conduct personal business. For example, state probation and parole fees have to be paid online so they can use the computer for that. They’re not allowed to use the computer for social media or online games.
There’s a training room where Day Center volunteers learn skills needed to deal with the variety of issues they’ll experience daily with the Day Center clientele. They also use that room to provide parenting classes to the homeless, as well as Bible study.
The Day Center also has a career office where volunteers assist the homeless in things such as creating a resume or filling out a job application and other basic job skills.
The Day Center also has a “Talk Room” where the homeless can find someone to talk with about their problems.
“This is our one-on-one time where we’re able to sit down with them and just find out what’s going on in their life,” Wilcox said. “Find out what their goals are. Talk with them about some accountability. Are they reaching their goals. Basically, we’re their personal cheerleader at this time.”
He added, “Everyone here has a story, so we get to listen to them. Ask them some probing questions, and find out what they want out of life. Where they want to go. We also get an understanding of how they got where they’re at, and some of the fears that they have. We have a lot of people with a lot of fears — especially among our women who are homeless.”
Contributions
Wilcox said the ministry’s next big goal is to create a residential program where people can live for six months to a year while they transition from homelessness, rehab or mental health treatment. The shelter would provide its clients counseling and training to be able to become self-sufficient and maintain their own home.
Ideally, someone would donate God’s Blueprints a house with a few extra acres. The house would be used as a training center, and they would use the extra acres to build male and female dormitories.
“Preferably, somebody has the same type of vision and owns a piece of property, and says, ‘We want you to use this facility and set up your program there,’ ” Wilcox said.
The public is welcome to visit the Day Center and ask questions or learn more about the services it provides. The center, located at 205 S. Armstrong Road in Rogersville, opens every weekday at 10 a.m.
All staff are 100% volunteer, so any contributions go back into the programs.
God’s Blueprints has a website where contributions can be safely made online at www.godsblueprints.org.