MOUNT CARMEL — Students at Mount Carmel Elementary School honored those who fought for our freedom with a Veterans Day program that included performances of patriotic music.
The event, which was held Thursday morning, drew a large crowd.
Most of the patriotic performances were done by MCES first-graders, and several students also spoke at the program.
“We have learned that patriotic means loving our country,” said one first-grader. “We love our country and are grateful for the veterans and active military who go out and are fighting for us.”
The students performed songs such as “This Land is Your Land,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This is My Country.”
The event also featured several speakers, such as Marine veteran Sgt. Joe McCann, who talked about the importance of service members.
“Throughout this nation’s history, American soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom and our friends and allies and to turn back the aggressors,” McCann said. “Our nation honors our sons and daughters who answered the call to defend a country they never knew and people they never met.”
Another speaker, active-duty Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Michael Hopkins, talked about why he joined the service.
“I joined the Army as a medic and was first deployed to Iraq for 15 months,” Hopkins said. “I joined because I wanted to help serve the country and help serve and take care of our fellow veterans. I didn’t really have a plan when I first joined; I just knew I wanted to be in the health care field. So, I went to the school in the Army to be a medic and then later on to become a nurse.”
Hopkins, who has been serving in the military for 15 years, said events like this are important because they teach children about the sacrifices veterans make.
“Events like this are important because it teaches our kids the sacrifices that veterans have gone through throughout history,” Hopkins said, “and it’s important for us to continue the tradition.”
Mount Carmel Elementary Principal Amy Glass said events like this are important because they help students understand our nation’s history.
“It is very important for us to have our students understand our country’s history and the pride in our country,” Glass said. “So we wanted students to be aware of those who have served and those who are currently serving and how much they mean to our country and our freedom.”
The program concluded with a performance of a tribute song by all of the students in attendance at the assembly.
