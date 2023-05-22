MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Elementary School celebrated its sixth time being selected as a reward school by the Tennessee Department of Education.
MCES held a ceremony on May 18, which consisted of singing and speeches from students, parents and district representatives.
MCES was named a reward school for the 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. This reward is given by the TDEC and is based on overall performance in areas essential to student success.
Hawkins County Assistant Director of Schools Reba Bailey said she was impressed by the consistency of achievements at MCES.
“The staff’s commitment to student success is an inspiration to all of us, to the school community and to the community itself,” Bailey said. “I have no doubt that your passion and dedication will continue to drive this school to new heights in the future.”
Fourth grader Kasin Nichols said his teachers encourage him to be a leader.
“I don’t know if you are aware or not, but sitting right here in this room are the future leaders of our community, our state and even our nation,” Nichols said. “Our teachers know this and encourage us to be leaders each and every day. I know that every staff member in this building believes in me and wants me to be successful. I realize there is a leader in me, and there is a leader in each of the students in this school.”
Parent Tim Bullock spoke about his journey at MCES, having had kids enrolled for 11 years. He said the heart of the school is the staff, who have great communication with parents.
“The heart of life in this school has always been the staff,” Bullock said. “The staff has always nourished our kids. They love for them to learn. They care personally about the kids and share their love for books, music and art. So what does it take to make Mount Carmel Elementary School great? Our family believes it’s the partnership between the families, teachers and support staff always working in unison together. As the old proverb says, it takes a village to raise a kid. You guys can’t do it on your own; it takes all of us together to raise these kids to go out and be productive.”
Students talked about why they think MCES deserves the honor of being named a reward school.
“I love my school because I love my teachers, and even those that aren’t my teachers, like the lunch ladies and the office workers here at our school,” said second grader Jase Hammonds.
“My friends and I love all our fun days, like Fossil Day and the field trips. I love how much work our teachers and principal put in to make school fun for us.”
“I love Mount Carmel Elementary School,” said third grader Victor Leal. “I love my teachers because they are kind. When I have a hard time doing something, they always help me. I also love them because they teach us and tell us to do our best. They are the best teachers. I am thankful for the things that they have taught us and all the fun we have had learning.”
“I think we are a reward school because no matter how difficult things may be, we always give our best effort,” said fourth grader Madi Yount. “Our teachers encourage us to push ourselves and do everything we can to meet our goals. Becoming a reward school shows hard work and dedication pays off!”
At the end of the ceremony, MCES principal Amy Glass presented the staff with the newest reward banner, honoring their achievements.