ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County charitable and volunteer organizations are hoping to find additional help and manpower from a recent influx of people moving in from out of state.
The Of One Accord ministry’s Shepherd Center in Rogersville will host a meet and greet at 7 p.m. Friday for new county residents looking to connect with an organization that serves the community.
The Shepherd Center is located at 306 E. Main St.
Of One Accord Director Sheldon Livesay told the Times News on Tuesday that all are welcome to attend the event, but the focus will be on meeting new residents.
“A lot of people moving to East Tennessee are saying that God sent them here, and we want to know who they are,” Livesay said. “I want to give them an opportunity to tell us what did God say to you? How did you get here from New York, or California, or Indiana, or wherever they came from? We’d also like to know, what did they work in where they lived previously?”
Livesay added, “Did you work in a homeless shelter or a food pantry, or what special skills or experience are they bringing with them to Hawkins County? We might be able to direct those folks to an organization here in our community.”
Of One Accord isn’t the only charitable organization in Hawkins County, but it is the most diverse and prolific, providing more than $5 million in goods and services annually.
The ministry operates emergency food pantries in Church Hill, Rogersville and Sneedville, providing low-income families and individuals with a stable source of nutrition. It also delivers home-cooked meals to older adults five days a week.
The ministry’s Church Hill Medical Mission delivers medical services to under-served individuals, and the Good Neighbor Home Repair Program brings in volunteers to do repairs and renovations for people who live in substandard housing conditions and homes without plumbing and electricity.
A Family Support Center provides tailored, community-based programs with a focus on helping those battling addictions and other problems.
Additionally, every year Of One Accord provides Christmas parties and gifts for hundreds of children.
Three thrift stores sell donated, lightly used clothing and other items, and the ministry partners with religious and other organizations to support an overseas ministry.
The United Way will also be in attendance at Friday’s meeting. Livesay said he and his staff can direct potential volunteers to other organizations that match their interests, skills and experience.
“We’ll have a few folks there from other organizations, but can direct some of them too,” Livesay said. “Some of them might like to join the rescue squad or a volunteer fire department. We just want to know if they’ve already been plugged in, or if they would like for us to offer some suggestions of where they can be of service.”
Livesay added, “We are looking for gifts and talents that can be put to use serving others in Hawkins County, but we want to also just welcome you here.”