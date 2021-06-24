ROGERSVILLE — John Van Arsdall has a history of restoring history like Rogersville’s Powel Law Office, where he is installing a new limestone foundation.
Van Arsdall expects to have about three tons of limestone foundation installed by the end of this week around the approximately 220-year-old two-story log structure on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection.
Rogersville received a grant from the Tennessee Historic Commission to restore the Powel Law Office’s foundation and stabilize the walls at a cost of $49,666, with $23,500 of that being paid by the city.
The structure is believed to have been built between 1795 and 1805 and was the law office and home of congressman, attorney and judge William Powel.
The plan is to take the building back to its original presentation and utilize it for tourism.
Initially, workers stabilized the log exterior with boards and metal screws. They also raised all the sagging floor joist timbers in the cellar and put them back in place.
Last week, Van Arsdall was working on the limestone foundation in the front of the building when the Times News stopped by to talk about the project.
“We’re using stone and setting it with the same materials, same mud that they used — everything is done exactly as it was done in that period,” Van Arsdall said. “The mud that I’m using is no different than what they used in most cases because it’s made with a combination of natural materials, lime being its hardening agent.”
Van Arsdall added, “Lime has been used for thousands of years to build buildings. In England most of the buildings and houses are laid with a lime-based mortar. We’re using lime, sand and mud — basically clay — to combine those the same way that they did at that time to lay stone.”
Van Arsdall dry-stacked a lot of the foundation stones because they’re heavy enough that they need no mortar. Later he will “point” the stones, or pack the gaps with mortar.
Although he’s a much-sought-after historic structure preservationist, Van Arsdall may be better known in entertainment circles as “CanJoe John,” who makes stick/string/can instruments called Canjoes and hosts a popular classic country radio show. His instruments have been played at the Grand Ole Opry.
He’s been working in construction most of his life, but his focus switched to historic preservation in 1993 after he purchased and restored a house in Blountville called “Smithhaven” that was built in 1851.
When the Henry Ford Foundation was restoring a town in Indiana, they analyzed the mortar to determine the components of the mixture.
“I used their basic recipe, and over years have slightly modified it to adapt so that it works well with what I do,” Van Arsdall said. “I did the Babb House in Greeneville, I did two behind the Deery Inn in Blountville, the Gibbs House, which was built by Nicholas Gibbs in 1793 in north Knox County. A couple of them I’m working in private places in Southwest Virginia, so I’ve done this a long time.”