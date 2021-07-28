ROGERSVILLE — Ginny Jared overcame six years of meth addiction through Christ, and as a co-founder of the Rogersville-based Christ Cares Recovery Mission, she hopes to lead others in need of recovery down that same path.
Along the way, she and CCRM co-founder Victoria Bradley hope to make lives a little bit easier for recovering addicts, both during their time in rehab, and once they’re released.
That’s why one of the primary goals of CCRM is to raise funds to create care packages containing toiletries, games and puzzles, socks, playing cards, a journal and a Bible.
Bradley and Jared, along with other supporters of their organization, attended a recovery party at Rogersville City Park on Saturday intended to raise awareness about the different services available to people suffering addiction, homelessness, and/or mental illness.
It was also an opportunity to do some fundraising through the sale of snacks and T-shirts to help pay for more care packages, as well as to share testimonies.
“I found my sobriety through Christ”
Jared dabbled in drugs when she was a teenager, but didn’t get in over her head with drugs and alcohol until 2014 after suffering some personal setbacks including a broken heart.
“I was heartbroken, and I turned to the wrong thing,” she said. “I would take anything, really, but meth was my preference. I’m a very blessed person to be able to come out of it. Not everybody has that opportunity.”
Jared added, “I found recovery almost two years and eight months ago. I had struggled with meth addiction, and alcohol and pills. I found my sobriety through Christ. I tried everything else and nothing stuck. I’d quit for a couple of months, but nothing stuck.”
Jared and Bradley are both members of Burem Missionary Baptist Church, where Bradley heard Jared’s testimony and they came up with the idea to form CCRM.
They put their church youth group to work making the care bags which they deliver to homeless shelters, recovery homes, and mental health homes.
“In each one we have a recovery Bible,” Jared said. “It’s to celebrate recovery, and I have one myself. I love it. We want to share the power of Christ. He can heal you. I’m walking proof that He can.”
“We’re praying for your recovery”
Bradley told the Times News that CCRM only began in April, but it has already delivered more than 160 care packages.
The group is currently raising money for Christmas so they can add another homeless facility and child recovery group homes to their list of care package delivery locations.
“We want to bring them presents and show we care,” Bradley said.
The contents of the care packages are catered toward the type of facility based on what they allow, but they all include a recovery Bible and a card with an encouraging note.
“It’s just to let people know we know you’re in there, we’re praying for you, we’re praying for your recovery, and we love you,” Bradley said. “Giving them hope.”
Anyone interested in getting on CCRM’s care package delivery list or making a contribution can email christcaresrecovery@gmail.com.