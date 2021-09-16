BRISTOL — Some fans camping for the fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway might not be family, but the friends from various states might as well be.
Their relationships and race memories go back more than 20 years.
And among the vendors are folks whose roots in selling at NASCAR races go even further back.
CAMPER STORIES
“We’re just a lot of friends. We come here every year,” Pam Stuckman of Latrobe, Pennsyl- vania, said in the Earhart Campground — almost in the literal shadow of Bristol Motor Speed- way — on an overcast Wednesday afternoon. “We were here last year even with the COVID.”
She was among a group of five women, two dogs and one man encircling an inflatable pool in Row 9B.
“We met at Charlotte,” Brenda Moss of Gaffney, South Carolina, said of her and Stuckman. “This is our vacation for the year, the big vacation for me.”
Barb Hamm of Mount Vernon, Ohio; Deb Snavely of Utica, Ohio; and Emily Harlow of St. Louis were also gathered around the pool and were soon joined by Harlow’s husband, Robert. The other four husbands were out and about.
“We’ve got husbands,” Moss said with smile, “but we don’t hang with them.”
The group varies in size from year to year and sometimes has ballooned up to 40 people, as well as two dogs this year: Daisy, who belongs to the Stuckmans, and Indy (named after the race track), who belongs to the Harlows. The Harlows said they also have a cat named Bristol back home.
Moss, who was quickly voted the informal spokeswoman for the group by her friends when a reporter approached, is not shy about her favorite driver being Kyle Busch, a fact that drew boos from some of the others.
Stuckman said her favorite is Chase Elliott, while the Harlows cheer for Kevin Harvick. Snavely said hers was Jeff Gordon and now probably would be Kyle Larson or “anybody but Kyle Busch.” Hamm also said she prefers “anybody but Kyle Busch,” but her favorite used to be Jeff Gordon and probably today is Clint Bowyer.
Over the years, the group has been forcibly evacuated from the campground on a Sunday morning because the nearby creek flooded it and, Harlow recounted, they “stood under the grandstands when it was raining.” Some also have seen snow at Bristol at the spring race.
They plan to attend all three races later in the week: the truck race Thursday, Xfinity race Friday and the Cup race Saturday. Moss said she and other fans really miss the Bristol transporter parade, which was discontinued about three years ago.
VENDOR STORIES
Nearby on Wednesday, closer to the track, was a group of vendors including Bluff City’s Danny Gentry, selling T-shirts, flags and caps, and Nashville’s Steve Hart, selling mostly diecast items but who planned to have a few T-shirts.
Hart, whose inventory includes new NASCAR releases as well as more vintage ones such as models of 1960s race cars, said he got into diecast almost exclusively and out of trading cards in 1992, when Richard Petty’s retirement boosted the diecast business.
Another boost came after the 2001 death of Dale Earnhardt. Hart was in malls with stores but got into tents near tracks in 2007 and continued that after exiting the brick and mortar locations.
He said Bristol is among a handful of venues with space available to rent near the track. Of six or seven tracks he visits to sell his merchandise each year, he said Bristol is “probably the best” for his business.
“All the races this year have been really good. All the people have been stuck in houses and wanting to do something again,” Hart said.
Gentry started out in 1982 selling drinks and pork rinds at the track and got into Gentry’s Camping and Parking, off White Top Road, in 1992. “I came up here for about four hours a (race) day and never quit,” Gentry said. “I’m a big race fan.”
He listens to the races on the radio while vending, and he said the most popular items include those of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.
He also sells fireworks in Bluff City and sports items in a Morristown mall for the fall and holiday season. He worked at the old Raytheon plant from 1979 to 1994. He attends races in Kingsport, Bulls Gap and other smaller tracks when he can.
“The campground is probably 95% returns,” Gentry said. “The parking is about the same.”
SPEAKING OF CAMPERS
At Gentry’s campground, which provides a panoramic view of BMS and surrounding campgrounds, some of those return campers were already in place Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Ruff of Waynesboro, Virginia; Jason Liebhaber of Horseheads, New York; and Pat “Mo” Guest of Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, were setting up their campers and awaiting more friends and family to arrive.
The group estimated its genesis goes back 26 years, with a core of folks who met at one of the Charlotte races.
“We are campsite buddies, all family,” Ruff said.
Liebhaber said that in 1995, before cell phones, they got the word out with things like hand-made signs Guest made. The group stays at Gentry’s campground ever year and talked with him like an old friend when he came up to the site in the afternoon.
“I’ve always been a race fan,” said Guest, explaining that her interest shifted from open-wheel races at Indianapolis to NASCAR when her son got her interested in Dale Earnhardt. “My son got me hooked.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html