KINGSPORT — Using a logistical system that could put both Santa Claus and Amazon to shame, the local Salvation Army held its annual Kingsport area Angel Tree distribution on Tuesday.
The agency distributed bicycles, dressers, toys, tablets, video games, cribs, scooters, diapers, stuffed animals, bedding, clothing and other items worth an estimated $67,000 —or an average of about $100 per child, although Salvation Army officials said some received $300 or $400 worth of gifts.
The local Vietnam Veterans Association, members of the Salvation Army of Great Kingsport’s board of directors and members of the local Salvation Army helped.
“The Vietnam veterans help every year,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram, who along with her husband, Aaron Abram, are the Corps officers in Kingsport.
She said one family with young children served lost the mother Sunday, but she hoped the gifts would bring some Christmas cheer to an otherwise dreary time for the family.
Some emergency Angel Tree distributions, with input from Child Protective Services, and pickups will occur on Wednesday, Abram said, as will pickups by some unable to come Tuesday.
The annual Angel Tree project, which is serving nearly 700 children among 270 families and about 50 senior citizens, distributed the bulk of these and other items Tuesday in the traditional location, an old CVS pharmacy storefront in the Ingles shopping center in the Colonial Heights area of the Model City.
ANGEL TREE LOGISTICS
Outside the building, the veterans and others brought out shopping carts full of most everything imaginable.
As vehicles arrived from southern and western Sullivan County, as well as Scott and Hawkins counties, each was assigned a number or numbers given to recipients by Abram or occasionally a volunteer.
Then, the vehicles continued to one of three designated stops, where volunteers loaded everything in the cars, mini-vans and trucks.
Tuesday was the first day of winter, and it felt like it outside.
Inside the building, which seemed about the same temperature as the December air outside the building because of a heating system issue, the volunteers lined up with buggies awaiting the commands of Regina Strickland to pick up merchandise identified by numbers.
Rows of cardboard boxes overflowed with items.
Formally, Abram said Strickland is known as a Corps mission associate, although Strickland said she also answers to “Angel Tree Guru.”
Likewise, Abram is the co-leader of the Kingsport Salvation Army but wore an apron identifying her as “Head Elf” of the Angel Tree.
“We had a family ask for five dressers. They got five dressers,” Strickland said, adding that the family recently grew by five through adoption.
Volunteer Michael Hannan was among those who helped Strickland get the buggies filled.
“We have more families this year, more children,” Abram said, although she said that of 270 families, 170 are new to the program.
ALL ANGELS ADOPTED
Although Abram and Strickland said all angels were adopted this year, Strickland said gifts weren’t returned for some angels.
Items for those angels were picked up by last-minute volunteer shoppers, including Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport and Tailwind Bar and Grill, the latter restaurant at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville. They provided gifts for children 10 and older.
All told, Abram said the Salvation Army was serving 676 children and counting as of Tuesday afternoon, plus about 50 senior citizens and additional emergency distributions for children. She said rest for her will come after the holidays.
So she’ll be back at the Ingles shopping center Wednesday serving emergency distributions and late comers, while at the Salvation Army headquarters the food distribution will take place.
BELL RINGERS STILL NEEDED
Bell ringers for the annual Kettle Campaign will continue working until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and Abram put out a call for last-minute volunteers. She said they can call (423) 246-6671 to volunteer to take a shift at one of the red kettles throughout the area, or go to registertoring.com.
“Lots of slots are available,” Abram said. The money raised in the kettles is used to help those in need with rent, utilities, food, shelter and other necessities, with 86 cents of each dollar directly benefiting recipients.
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 979 members Roger Estep, Moe Baines, Sam Vanzant, Ray Mullins, Michael Hannan and Sam Jones are among the volunteer bell ringers.
They also were helping distribute the Angel Tree items Tuesday, as were Susan Aushand and her son, Grant, whose husband/father, respectively, serves on the local Salvation Army board.
