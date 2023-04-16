I remember when City Manager Ray Griffin wanted stationery commemorating the three phases of Kingsport’s history: settlement, the first incorporation (1822) and the second incorporation (1917). That’s right, Kingsport was incorporated twice. The actual port city was incorporated in 1822 but lost its charter after the Civil War. The current city was incorporated in 1917. The old city wasn’t annexed to the new city until 1963.

In my opinion, he was trying to acknowledge the rich history that preceded the modern industrial city that overshadowed the rest. Ray was a history buff, and as far as I know, that was the first time any government official had asked that question.

In 2019, Jeff Fleming retired as city manager after 35 years of service. He is a local history blogger for KingsportSpirit.com and a board member of Friends of the Archives. To learn more about joining the Archives or donating memorabilia, write to him at jeff.fleming.kingsport@gmail.com or visit the Archives on the 5th floor of City Hall.

