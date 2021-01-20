KINGSPORT — The Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club made this week a little brighter for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday morning, club members donated 200 snack bags to the COVID-19 unit at Holston Valley Medical Center, enough to serve every staff member. Janet Edwards, club president, said this is one of a few community service projects the club has recently completed.
Making it happen
The Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club is known for its weekly bingo fundraisers, which fund a number of community donations and service projects. Every year, the club gives gifts to its bingo players as a way to say thank you for their support.
“We had ordered lunch bags to give them, and at Christmas we were under restrictions by the governor of how many we could have in the building,” Edwards said. “So we ended up just using half of what we had ordered, and I just said, ‘Why don’t we take these bags and fill them with snacks and take them down to the COVID nurses at the hospital?’ ”
Edwards said the club was left with 60 bags after its bingo appreciation event, but the club decided to purchase an additional 140 bags to serve every staff member in Holston Valley’s COVID-19 unit. Club members used funds from its bingo fundraisers to fill each bag with a variety of snacks and drinks.
“We filled those with all different kinds of snacks,” Edwards said. “We put a bottled water, a bottle of juice, muffins, chips, nuts, granola bars, chewing gum, whatever we could come up with to fill the bag completely full. Then we also included a thank-you note to each one of them for what they’re doing to help the community get through the COVID pandemic.”
Lindy White, president of the NW Market and CEO of Kingsport Market Operations for Ballad Health, said battling the pandemic for nearly a year has been daunting for frontline workers, but community donations do make an impact.
“It’s more than a gift — it’s an expression of support and appreciation,” White said. “It lets our team know that our community is behind them, thinking about them and cheering them on as they work, sacrifice and toil to protect our communities and meet this pandemic head-on.”
Serving others
In addition to the COVID-19 unit at Holston Valley, 15 snack bags were also provided to the Scott County Health Department. Edwards said the club also just completed its large Christmas drive, in which it purchased gifts for children in need.
“We had 108 kids at Christmas that we adopted, and we bought pants, shirts, shoes, socks, a coat, pajamas, underwear and their toy request item, and that project ran us just over $30,000 to do that,” Edwards said. “Then we also had donated $4,000 to the Scott County Ministerial Association food pantry, and we donated $2,000 to the National Guard 1030th and 1032nd to have a Christmas party to support those families. Then this project with the lunch bags for the COVID unit ran us just over $5,000.”
The club also gave $100 gift cards to all classroom teachers at Ketron Elementary and Weber City Elementary at the beginning of the school year and provided six $1,000 scholarships to seniors at Gate City High School.
How to help
Those who’d like to participate in an upcoming bingo fundraiser can come to 1422 Wadlow Gap Highway on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
The doors open at 4 p.m., and the games usually last from 6-9:45. The admission book that every player needs to play is $20, but players who want to play in every available game can do so for $38.
Seating is currently limited due to the pandemic.
“We couldn’t do this without our bingo players that come out and support our fundraising efforts,” Edwards said, “and our members that give up their time through the week to work it.”