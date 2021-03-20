KINGSPORT — More than 80 volunteers converged on the Riverview neighborhood Saturday for the annual Riverview Trash Cleanup, the 24th year of trash collection in the neighborhood.
The volunteers included a group from the Brownies, New Vision Youth, Kingsport Public Works, area churches and members of the D-B Environmental Club.
The event is the first of several planned throughout the city as a part of Keep Kingsport Beautiful’s participation in the statewide “Trashercise” campaign.
After some exercises offered by Healthy Kingsport, including muscle stretching and toning, the volunteers fanned out in all directions picking up discarded paper and plastic items, even broken glass.
More than 1.3 tons of trash was collected and delivered to Kingsport Public Works trucks, compared to more than 2 tons from previous years. Among the garbage were brush and metal items, including an old discarded fire extinguisher.
Participants were treated to lunch after the trash collection.
The event was sponsored by the South Central Community Development Corporation, the New Vision Youth, Healthy Kingsport, Children of the Community, Girls Inc., 2 Do Better, S.H.O.U.T. and Kingsport Public Works.