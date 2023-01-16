CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester.

All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.

