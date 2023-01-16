CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester.
All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
As part of the nursing education program, the students had to complete 40 hours of lecture/content delivery, 20 classroom lab hours and 40 hours of clinical experience.
After completing all the coursework, the students qualified to take the knowledge and skills portion of the CNA exam.
The fall 2022 nursing education class was the first group to take the CNA licensing exam at Volunteer. The school became a licensed testing site in August 2022 thanks to the Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant, which was used to purchase the necessary medical and training equipment.
Volunteer nursing education instructor Keri Masters said the class deserves to be celebrated for the hard work members performed to achieve this accomplishment.
“This has been an excellent group of students to work with,” said Masters. “I have no doubt that all of them will meet, and most likely exceed, the future goals that they have set for themselves. It is exciting for me as their instructor to witness their hard work and dedication pay off. They deserve to be celebrated and should be proud of themselves.”
Becoming a CNA is a stepping stone to becoming a licensed practical nurse (LPN) or a registered nurse (RN). It can also open the door to many career opportunities in the healthcare industry.
All 11 fall 2022 nursing education class members plan to further their education after graduation.
- Alexis Bellamy has been accepted to both Carson-Newman University and Walter State Community College but hasn’t decided where she will attend next fall. She plans to major in kinesiology and chiropractics and work as a CNA while in college.
- Aniyah Calderon will attend South College in the summer of 2023, where she will major in nursing, and she plans to work as a CNA while in college.
- Taylor Castle will be attending Lincoln Memorial University in the fall of 2023, where she will major in nursing and participate on the track team. She has also accepted a position at Holston Valley Hospital, where she will work as a CNA in the ICU.
- Emmerson Head will attend Montreat College in the fall of 2023, where she will major in exercise science and participate on the basketball team. She is seeking employment at Holston Medical Group as a CNA.
- Macy Henry will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall of 2023, where she will major in nursing. She plans to work at Holston Valley Hospital while attending college.
- Dazmine Kendrick has been accepted to both ETSU and Austin Peay but hasn’t decided where she will attend next fall. She plans to major in nursing and work as a CNA while in college.
- Madison Short has been accepted to ETSU and LMU, but she hasn’t decided where she will attend next fall. She plans to major in pre-professional dentistry or nursing and work as a CNA while in college.
- Sarah VanHuss has been accepted to ETSU, Tennessee Tech and Carson-Newman but hasn’t decided where she will attend in the fall. She plans to major in nursing and work as a CNA while in college.
- Sara Winegar will attend LMU in the fall of 2023, majoring in pre-med biochemistry and participating on the track team. She is currently seeking employment as CNA in pediatrics.
- Addison Wright will attend ETSU in the fall of 2023, where she will major in health sciences in the pre-physician assistant track. She plans to work as CNA while attending college.
- Emily Wyatt will attend Johnson University in the fall of 2023, where she will major in pre-med and participate on the softball team. She is currently seeking employment as a CNA.
“We would like to give a special thank you to Ms. Masters,” said the class. “She put in a great deal of time and effort to encourage us to keep our heads up and keep moving forward. This class is one that requires much dedication and courage to get through; however, Ms. Masters always found a way to make our class enjoyable. We all made many memories that will not be forgotten.”