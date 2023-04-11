CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School senior Evan Glass has earned an ACT superscore of 36 and an ACT composite score of 35.
The ACT, a college entrance exam many schools use to determine academic scholarships, is made up of four sections: reading, math, English and science. The superscore is an average of all the student’s attempts.
Glass took the test four times, receiving a 32 on his first try. He said his beginning goal was to make Volunteer’s 30+ club.
All members of the 30+ club get banners hung in the school cafeteria, recognizing their accomplishments.
Volunteer Principal Greg Sturgill said it is important to recognize academic success.
“So, just like we recognize seniors in basketball, and football and in every sport, we recognize the seniors that have a 30 or higher on their ACT,” Sturgill said. “We put a banner with their picture on it in the cafeteria where all the students can see it to make sure we celebrate that success.”
After getting a 32 on his first try, Glass set a new goal: get a 36. He was motivated by his competitive nature and drive for better scholarship opportunities.
When he finally found out his superscore, he was ecstatic.
“I was very excited because I finally got what I was shooting for,” Glass said. “I also knew that no one else could have gotten a higher score.”
Sturgill said Glass is a well-rounded student.
“Evan is just an all-around great kid,” Sturgill said. “He’s involved in choir, he’s involved in sports, both wrestling and volleyball, and does great academically. It’s great to have a student who’s well-rounded in so many different things. Just the fact that he’s so well-rounded is outstanding that he can succeed in sports and just so great academically as well. That’s a great combination to have.”
Glass’ mom, Mount Carmel Elementary School Principal Amy Glass, said she was amazed by the score.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Amy Glass said. “He floored me with that score. Of course, we couldn’t be more proud.”
Sturgill said he is proud of all the students who score high on the ACT.
“I’m just so very proud of them and how hard they’ve worked and seeing their hard work pay off with these high scores,” Sturgill said. “I look forward to what they have coming in the next phase of their academic career. A lot of people say students are our future, but they’re also our present. We’re just so proud of how hard they worked and how their hard work is paying off.”
Evan Glass plans to attend Tennessee Tech in the fall and major in engineering.