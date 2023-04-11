CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School senior Evan Glass has earned an ACT superscore of 36 and an ACT composite score of 35.

The ACT, a college entrance exam many schools use to determine academic scholarships, is made up of four sections: reading, math, English and science. The superscore is an average of all the student’s attempts.

