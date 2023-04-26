CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School will hold several fundraisers before the end of the year to raise money for a new kiln.
The art department was told by the fire marshal that it needed to get a new kiln because the current one is a fire hazard. Fundraisers are being hosted by both the art program and economics/personal finance class, whose goal is $5,000 to $6,000.
The school has already raised $400 from a school concert in honor of Earth Day, held on April 21.
Volunteer has three other planned fundraisers. The first one is shoe and boot painting and will end on May 19. Anyone interested in participating should contact Gary Hensley by email at gary.hensley@hck12.net or by phone at (423) 357-3641 ext. 5375.
The department will also be doing a tie-dye week at Volunteer from May 1 to May 5. Students will be able to pay to tie-dye their own shirt or have a shirt provided.
The final fundraiser will be a silent auction and art sale from 3-7 p.m. in the gym lobby. The event is being held in conjunction with the VHS talent show on May 5.
The school is also accepting community donations made by cash or check. Checks should be made out to Volunteer High School with "Kiln" on the memo line. For more information about donating, contact Hensley.