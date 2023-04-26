kiln

The current VHS kiln has been deemed a fire hazard.

 Contributed

CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School will hold several fundraisers before the end of the year to raise money for a new kiln.

The art department was told by the fire marshal that it needed to get a new kiln because the current one is a fire hazard. Fundraisers are being hosted by both the art program and economics/personal finance class, whose goal is $5,000 to $6,000.

