Hannah Smith.jpeg

Hannah Smith

 Contributed

CHURCH HILL — A Volunteer High School rising senior placed second in a civic essay contest conducted by the Eastern District of the Tennessee Federal Bar Association.

Hannah Smith entered the contest after being assigned the contest prompt as an essay assignment in her Advanced Placement English class.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you