CHURCH HILL — A Volunteer High School rising senior placed second in a civic essay contest conducted by the Eastern District of the Tennessee Federal Bar Association.
Hannah Smith entered the contest after being assigned the contest prompt as an essay assignment in her Advanced Placement English class.
The contest was open to students in 24 different counties. The prompt was, "Should race be a factor in college admissions?"
Smith wrote about the difference between affirmative action, an effort to improve educational opportunities for minority groups and preferential selection. She also wrote about how when affirmative action is used incorrectly, it can yield negative outcomes.
Smith said she enjoyed researching the topic and writing her essay. Smith’s teacher Rebekah Wilson said Smith showed a lot of maturity in her essay.
“Hannah decided she wanted to enter the local contest, and having been impressed by the maturity of her argument, I encouraged her and offered suggestions for revisions,” Wilson said. “She is an extremely talented and hardworking student. I knew she had a great chance of impressing judges in the contest. I am very proud of the initiative she took and the diligence with which she approached the assignment.”
Judge Katherine Crytzer said they were impressed with Smith’s essay.
“We were quite impressed with Hannah’s submission,” Crytzer stated. “You should be proud.”
When Smith learned she had got second place, she was happy and excited. Wilson said the achievement showcases her dedication to academic excellence.
“I think this is a testament to her skill level in argumentative writing, her determination to compete with and set herself apart from her peers, and the diligence with which she will pursue higher education,” Wilson said. “I believe this accolade also showcases the level of academic rigor available at Volunteer High School for students who wish to enroll in more challenging courses, which is something our administration encourages.”
Smith said contests like this emphasize the importance of researching and writing.
Smith will receive $250 and be recognized for her achievement June 30 in Greeneville.